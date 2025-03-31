Insecurity: Kogi bans rallies, use of security convoy by individuals

Kogi State governor, Ahmed Ododo (Central) with the Atta of Igala, HRM Matthew Opaluwa Alaji and other traditional rulers in the state shortly after the security Review Meeting, where the state banned rallies, political gathering and use of security convoy by individuals.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Following the killings and crises in some parts of the state, the Kogi State Government has banned rallies and the use of security convoys in the state.

The state government’s position was made known on Monday in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, after a meeting of the state government with traditional rulers and security operatives.

Fanwo in the statement said the state government reviewed the security position of the state, necessitating the ban to forestall complete breakdown of law and order in some parts of the state.

“The Kogi State Government remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents and ensuring that the state remains a haven of peace and security. In light of credible intelligence reports, the government has deemed it necessary to take proactive measures to prevent any form of security breach that could destabilize the state.

“It is heartwarming to note that the State witnessed a peaceful Sallah, however, some security threats are threatening the peace of the State. In Kasemiya, Katubo and Umozu Ette all in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi West, fishing activities have resulted in serious crisis, leading to the loss of two lives.

“All fishing activities in Kogi Local Government Area is hereby suspended until peace is completely restored. Security operatives have been deployed to the affected areas to restore peace and implement our directive.

“Also, in Ankpa Local Government Area, specifically in Enjema District, a communal clash between Ika-Odele and Ika-Ochala is threatening the peace of Kogi East. The State Government has deployed security to also calm the situation to avert further loss of lives and property. The ongoing peace meeting between the two communities as facilitated by the State Government must be sustained.

“In Kogi Central, intelligence at our disposal point to the fact that some elements are planning to stage some violent rallies in the guise of political and religious agitations. This is to create a platform for wanton destruction and breakdown of law and order.

“These flashes of disturbances are raising tension in the state and threatening to breach public peace and security. In view of this, and effective immediately, the Kogi State Government has placed a total ban on all forms of rallies or public gatherings that have the potential to disrupt public peace.

“This decision has been necessitated by intelligence reports indicating that certain individuals are plotting to infiltrate the state under the guise of organizing rallies, using fake security personnel to foment trouble and compromise the security of law-abiding citizens of our dear state.

“While the government recognizes the constitutional rights of citizens to gather and express themselves, security considerations must take precedence in the interest of public safety. As such, no individual, group, or organization is permitted to hold any form of rally within the state until further notice.

“In a swift proactive move, the Chief Servant of Kogi State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo has today met with the leadership of the Kogi State Traditional Council led by the Attah of Igala, Matthew Opaluwa Alaji, to agree on the modalities for ensuring peace and security in the State. The Royal Fathers also commended the Chief Servant of the State for his proactive measures to protect lives and property.

“In furtherance of its commitment to maintaining law and order, the Kogi State Government has directed that any individual or group entering the state with a convoy of security personnel must obtain prior clearance from state commands of the deploying services. This measure is to ensure proper profiling and verification of all security operatives accompanying such convoys.

“The State Government has received intelligence indicating attempts by some individuals to enter Kogi State under the pretence of being security personnel, with the intention of causing unrest. This directive, therefore, is aimed at preventing any unauthorized movement of armed individuals and ensuring that only duly accredited security agents operate within the state.

“The Chief Servant of the State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo has also directed all the Local Government Chairmen to take charge of security in their domains. He also urged community leaders and opinion moulders to talk to their people on the need to sustain the relative peace in the state and back the State Government to continue to deliver democracy dividends to the great people of Kogi State.

“To guarantee the full implementation of these measures, His Excellency, the Chief Servant of Kogi State, has directed the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd), to work closely with all security agencies in the state to ensure strict enforcement. Security agencies have been placed on high alert and will take all necessary steps to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“The Kogi State Government urges all residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and cooperative with security agencies. The safety and well-being of the people remain the government’s top priority, and any attempt to undermine the peace and stability of the state will be met with the full force of the law.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or movements to the appropriate security authorities. The government assures all residents that these measures are temporary and necessary for the greater good of all. Together, we can continue to build a safer and more secure Kogi State.”