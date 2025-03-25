Insecurity: Declare state of emergency in Zamfara – CDD begs Tinubu

ABUJA – Some pro-good governance advocates, under the aegis of the Coalition for Democracy and Development (CDD), have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a six-month state of emergency in Zamfara State, citing concerns over governance, security, and economic stability.

The group alleged that actions taken by the state government had undermined democratic institutions, exacerbated insecurity, and contributed to economic challenges.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the coalition’s convener, Ibrahim Yakubu, condemned the suspension of 10 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly for 13 months after they raised concerns about the state’s security situation. He described this as a disruption of legislative functions, arguing that it had deprived the people of Zamfara of effective representation.

The coalition also highlighted the suspension of eight additional lawmakers who had voiced similar concerns, warning that such actions could further weaken democratic engagement in the state. Additionally, the group raised allegations of unauthorised mining activities impacting the state’s economy and called for urgent federal intervention.

The coalition urged the federal government to take decisive action, arguing that a state of emergency would help stabilise the state, restore governance structures, and address security challenges. They stressed the need for swift measures to safeguard public resources, protect lives, and uphold democratic processes.

Yakubu stated: “In light of these grave violations, it is time for President Bola Tinubu to act before it is too late. A state of emergency must be declared in Zamfara without delay.

“The suspension of 10 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly for 13 months, simply for expressing concerns about security, has crippled the legislative chamber and denied the people of Zamfara their right to effective representation.

“This has weakened the legislative process and severely restricted democratic engagement in the state.

“A six-month emergency period is essential to restore order, address governance challenges, and pave the way for a return to democratic processes.

“This is not a call made lightly; it is a demand born out of necessity, as the current trajectory threatens not only Zamfara but the entire nation.

“The federal government must act swiftly to secure the state’s resources, protect lives and livelihoods, and ensure that governance structures function effectively.

“Half-measures and empty promises are no longer an option—strong, decisive action is now required.

“The people of Zamfara deserve leadership that upholds the rule of law, prioritises security, and safeguards national resources.

“Decisive action is essential to restore stability and protect democratic institutions.”