Insecurity: Confiscated ‘Okite’ boxes to undergo forensic analysis – Soludo

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has announced that all confiscated ‘Okite’ boxes, allegedly used by native doctors, will be subjected to forensic analysis. He warned that if traces of human blood are found, the owners will face severe consequences.

Speaking in Awka, the governor condemned the role of fake native doctors in criminal activities, noting that thousands of Nigerian youths are languishing in prisons worldwide due to their influence.

Currently, about 30 suspected native doctors and pastors are under investigation as part of the state government’s efforts to restore law and order. Since the crackdown, many native doctors have fled the state, while those who relied on their concoctions fear their charms might become ineffective due to the detention of their makers.

“Many Okite are now in our custody, and the only thing that can save their owners is if forensic tests show no traces of human blood,” Soludo stated.

He accused the native doctors of misleading young people with promises of supernatural protection for illegal activities, including drug trafficking, cyber fraud (Yahoo Yahoo), and kidnapping.

“They made Okite for these youths, assuring them they could pass security checkpoints undetected with hard drugs. But once caught, they end up in jail worldwide. When that failed, they turned to cyber fraud, and when that too failed, they became kidnappers in search of easy money,” he added.

Soludo reaffirmed his commitment to sanitizing Anambra State, emphasizing that security has significantly improved in areas previously controlled by non-state actors.

Additionally, he revealed the arrest of a native doctor from northern Nigeria, who allegedly fortified security operatives. The suspect will be interrogated to disclose his clients.

The governor assured residents that his administration will continue its fight against crime, ensuring that law and order prevail in Anambra State.