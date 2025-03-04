Immortalize Clark by naming NIPSS, Kuru after him – Primate Ndukuba to FG

Clark

Says Clark was a strong voice for the Minority, the Downtrodden & the Oppressed

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, has urged the Federal Government to immortalize the late elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, by naming the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, after him.

Speaking in Abuja during a condolence visit to Clark’s residence in Asokoro, Primate Ndukuba described the late leader as a selfless figure who dedicated his life to the advancement of Nigeria, particularly advocating for the rights of minorities and the underprivileged.

He emphasized that NIPSS, as the nation’s premier center for policy research and leadership training, would be a fitting institution to bear Clark’s name, given his contributions to governance, advocacy, and national development.

The Anglican Primate lamented that with Clark’s passing, the nation had lost an unyielding voice for the marginalized, particularly minorities in the North, South, and Middle Belt.

“Chief Edwin Clark was a hero, a father, and a fighter who could not be intimidated. He always spoke the truth and defended the downtrodden. When he spoke, the entire nation listened,” Ndukuba said.

He further praised Clark’s legacy, stating that he championed equity and fairness without fear or favor, regardless of who was in power.

Primate Ndukuba acknowledged that Clark’s passing was not untimely, as he had lived a full life, mentored many, and ensured continuity in the causes he championed.

“Clark did not live for himself; he lived for the people. He nurtured others to take over from him and continue the fight for justice and fairness,” he added.

Highlighting the need to honor Clark’s memory, the Primate urged both the Federal Government and the Niger Delta region to establish lasting tributes, including naming educational institutions and leadership centers after him.

In the condolence register, Ndukuba wrote: “Chief Dr. Edwin Clark was an accomplished leader and a patriotic Nigerian. A rare breed, fearless in fighting for the rights of the people, especially the minority and deprived. You fought a good fight, you made your mark, and stood for Nigerians. You have finished well. May you rest in peace and rise in glory at the coming of the Lord. May God console and comfort the whole family, the Church, and the nation. Goodnight, dear patriot and leader.”