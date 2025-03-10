I’m still in APC — Fayemi

By Dapo Akinrefon

ADO-EKITI — Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has dismissed reports suggesting that he has left the All Progressives Congress (APC), reaffirming his commitment to the party.

In a statement titled ‘Nothing Has Changed’, Fayemi clarified that he remains a founding member of the APC and has not defected, contrary to circulating media reports.

Reacting via his X (formerly Twitter) platform, Fayemi stated: “My attention has been drawn to a story circulating on several online platforms regarding my defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As I have had cause to state in the past, I am a card-carrying foundation member of the APC, and this position has not changed.”

He, however, emphasized his continuous advocacy for greater internal democracy and inclusion within the ruling party.

“While I have been at the vanguard of the demand for greater internal democracy and inclusion in the ruling party, I believe it is still not too late for our party to change course and move towards greater inclusion and internal democracy,” he added.

Fayemi’s remarks come amid speculation about internal rifts within the APC, but his statement reinforces his commitment to the party’s progress.