IGP decorates six new DIGs, one AIG

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Inspector General of Police (IGP Kayode Egbetokun) on Thursday decorated six newly appointed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and one Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) following the recent retirement of six veteran DIGs on March 3, 2025.

According to a statement from Force Headquarters, the newly appointed DIGs bring extensive experience from various commands and departments within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The new DIGs are: DIG Sadiq Idiris Abubakar – Former Commandant, Police Academy, Wudil, Kano

DIG Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo – Former AIG, Department of Information Communication Technology, Force Headquarters, Abuja

DIG Williams Adebowale – Former Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos

DIG Bzigu Yakubu Kwazi Bali – Former AIG, FCID Annex, Enugu

DIG Idegwu Basil Ukuoma – Former AIG, Zone 14, Katsina

DIG Adebola Ayinde Hamzat – Former AIG, Zone 16, Yenagoa

Additionally, AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu, who previously served as the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, was decorated as Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

During the ceremony, the IGP congratulated the newly promoted officers, urging them to uphold integrity, professionalism, and service in their leadership roles. He emphasized the importance of inspiring confidence within the force and among the citizens they are sworn to protect.

The IGP expressed confidence in their ability to contribute to the continued progress and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.