IGP assures heightened security for peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration

Egbetokun

…Felicitates with Muslims

…Calls for Sustained Peace and Unity

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered enhanced security measures nationwide to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In a statement, the IGP extended warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah across the country on the joyous occasion, marking the successful completion of Ramadan.

To guarantee public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs), Tactical Commanders, and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to intensify security at Eid prayer grounds, recreational centers, and other public spaces. Officers have also been tasked with intelligence-led patrols, surveillance operations, and strategic stop-and-search duties to prevent any potential security threats.

While urging Nigerians to celebrate peacefully and remain law-abiding, the IGP called on the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

Acknowledging the spiritual significance of the period, the IGP encouraged all Nigerians to uphold the values of self-discipline, tolerance, and compassion fostered during Ramadan to promote peaceful coexistence and national unity.

He wished all Muslim faithful a joyous and peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration and reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to maintaining law and order while fostering unity across the nation.