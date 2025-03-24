Ifon/Ilobu/Erin crisis: Adeleke decries level of destruction

Gov Adeleke

– Ilobu indigenes turn to Okinni for refuge.

– Three suspects arrested, situation calm – Police

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described the level of destruction in Ilobu following the crisis that engulfed the town and its neighbouring communities of Ifon and Erin-Osun.

The three communities were at war over land disputes for decades, with the crisis escalating last week, leading to wanton destruction of properties, with three casualties recorded in Ifon.

Thousands of Ilobu residents were displaced as they sought refuge in the neighbouring Okinni community, sleeping in mosques and uncompleted buildings, while some stayed with relatives and friends.

The Governor, along with the Secretary to the Government, Teslim Igbalaye, and his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, led by security chiefs, embarked on a tour of the three communities to ascertain the level of destruction.

At Ojutu bridge, many Ilobu indigenes taking refuge in the area were seen in garages, on roadsides and in uncompleted buildings looking sad, including women and children.

During the tour, it was discovered that many scores of houses were completely razed in Ilobu town, including two filing stations, while many cars were also burnt.

About four buildings were also torched in Ifon while military men were stationed in the three communities to keep surveillance despite the 24-hour curfew. The three towns appeared deserted as few individuals peeped through their windows.

Addressing journalists at Olobu market, which was also severely affected, Governor Adeleke lamented over the spate of destruction in the town, calling on the warring towns to give peace a chance.

His words, “We have gone around Ilobu, Ifon, and Erin Osun, and as you can see, all the security agencies are here, and the curfew imposed has been very, very effective.

“This crisis has lingered for a long time, and when I first came in as the governor, I prevailed on the three communities to give peace a chance in the interest of development. There is no need for fighting over land; the state is known to be peaceful.

“I have given a directive that all the culprits be brought to book. I am not going to take nonsense anymore because it’s getting too much; my people are dying, houses are being burnt, and that is not acceptable.”

Meanwhile, the State Police command has disclosed that three suspects armed with guns have been arrested, and effort is on to bring more culprits to book.

The command spokesperson said, “So far, three (3) suspects have been arrested for breaching the curfew armed with a Dane gun. A thorough investigation will be conducted, and suspects will be charged in court for prosecution accordingly.

“The Command is equally monitoring the situation closely with a view to fishing out all the troublemakers and their sponsors to ensure that they face the wrath of the law.”