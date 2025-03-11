Idahosa carpets Edo PDP over criticism of Gov Okpebholo’s performance

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has carpeted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on its criticism of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration, saying it was ironic that those who were victims of kidnapping under the Godwin Obaseki administration were now alleging incessant kidnapping in the State.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, Idahosa commended Okoebholo for the decisive steps he has taken so far to end criminality in the State, especially the decision to destroy houses linked to kidnapping elements in the State.

He also commended the governor for his developmental strides in the last few months in office.

He frowned at the PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman Anthony Azeigbemi and his Deputy Harrison Omagbon for feeding the unsuspecting public with wrong and fake information that Edo State is the headquarters of kidnappers.

According to Idahosa, “I have made governors in this state. When they are coming, they beg to win the election, but after winning, they become something else, and Obaseki is one of such. Obaseki was also here to beg, but he turned around and messed up.

“If you see the governor’s pace, you will know he is a man with a vision and knows what he wants to do, and he is doing it well, and I know he will deliver at the end of the day.

“If you are in opposition and have nothing to say, just remain quiet rather than open your mouth to speak.

“Anthony Azeigbemi and his Deputy Harrison Omogbon both said Edo is the headquarters of kidnappers, but they forgot so soon that they were both kidnapped during the Obaseki-led administration, where they played prominent roles. They are talking now just because they want to speak; they fail to scrutinize what they want to say.

“Azeigbemi, during Obaseki’s administration, left the governor’s house after a meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki and was kidnapped on his way home, and he spent 10 days in captivity before he regained his freedom.

“His deputy Harrison Omogbon, who sat by him, was also kidnapped at his house in broad daylight, and you are saying Okpebholo’s administration can’t tackle security. Obaseki’s administration did a lot of damage to Edo people, and Gov Okpebholo is battling to put the situation under control.”

On the governor’s election victory being challenged at the Tribunal, Idahosa said the PDP has no case as he predicted victory for the APC.

“Oshiomole won in Court because we were able to prove our case beyond every reasonable doubt, and he became governor of Edo State, but the PDP so far has not been able to do that, and the case is dead on arrival.

“During the Obaseki-led administration, I resigned within two months of the administration telling party leaders that we had made a mistake by electing Obaseki, who would deal with all of us, and he actually did.

“The governor is doing a lot in the state, and we will see the first flyover in Benin City Edo State. He is working silently without making noise. A man renovated the Secretariat at Sapele Road, which was built by the late Samuel Ogbemudia, and a lot of noise was made from it.

“Gov Okpebholo is opening up the State, constructing roads across the State just like Ambrose Alli did when he was the governor of old Bendel State. He has revived Edoline, working the talk and rescuing Edo.

“Demolishing buildings belonging to kidnappers or linked to kidnapping activities is an excellent step as it will serve as a massive lesson to other criminals in the state.

“The last administration led by Godwin Obaseki was busy bulldozing opponents’ houses and hotels rather than that of the criminals. Now, it has become mandatory to scrutinize any tenant before making them into your house, or else you may lose your property.

“During Obaseki’s administration, he served me papers that I owed so much for my house because he was sure that he would win and was preparing to deal with me, but as God would have it, his party lost.

“I am happy about the governor; he has started very well, and he is a man that knows what he is doing as a leader. Obaseki led the 67 Enogie astray, and they have been trying to reach him, but his line is no longer going through. My Enogie is among them.”

Vanguard News