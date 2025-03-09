IBB solely responsible for June 12 annulment, Abacha’s family declares

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha has formally reacted to a claim by his predecessor, General Ibrahim Babangida that their late patriarch was responsible for the annulment of the June 12 Presidential Election which was won won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Scion of the family, Mohammed Abacha in a statement on Sunday in Abuja regretted that Babangida’s memoir, “A Journey in Service” missed the opportunity and failed to make history as a truthful and objective account of past events.

“As one public commentator aptly put it, honesty, sincerity, and integrity are virtues not commonly associated with the author”, said Mohammed.

He said as a “military president”, Babangida wielded absolute control and so should be held responsible for all happened when he held sway.

The statement reads; “Our attention has been drawn to recent claims made by former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in his newly launched book, ‘A Journey in Service’, where he alleged that the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election was the responsibility of the late General Sani Abacha. These claims have sparked widespread controversy and necessitate a clear response from the immediate family of General Sani Abacha and the entire Abacha clan in the interest of historical accuracy and justice.

“It is important to state unequivocally that General Sani Abacha was neither the Head of State nor the Commander-in-Chief at the time the June 12 election was annulled. The decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his government. Any attempt to shift this blame onto General Sani Abacha, who was a very senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts.

“For years, various actors have attempted to rewrite the history of that critical period in Nigeria’s democratic evolution. However, the facts remain unchanged. We urge Nigerians to be wary of revisionist narratives that seek to manipulate public perception for personal or political reasons. The memory of our late father and leader, General Sani Abacha, must not be tarnished by baseless accusations meant to absolve those who were truly responsible.

“Furthermore, we wish to emphasize that despite this unfortunate attempt to shift blame, General Sani Abacha remained a true and loyal friend to General Ibrahim Babangida up to the time of his death. He was a man of unwavering commitment to his comrades. We also find it necessary to state that at the time General Babangida’s life was under threat, it was General Abacha who came to his rescue, ensuring his safety.

“We take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to the many Nigerians who have risen in defense of General Sani Abacha in an effort to set the record straight. Your unwavering commitment to truth and historical accuracy is deeply appreciated, and we acknowledge the outpouring of support from those who refuse to allow history to be distorted.

“As we reflect on Nigeria’s history, we acknowledge General Sani Abacha’s time in leadership and the role he played in the nation’s development. His contributions, like those of past leaders, remain part of our country’s history. We believe that history is best judged with fairness and objectivity.

“We regret that ‘A Journey in Service’ missed the opportunity and failed to make history as a truthful and objective account of past events. As one public commentator aptly put it, honesty, sincerity, and integrity are virtues not commonly associated with the author”.