IBB: MASSOB warns FFK to desist from ‘unfounded, malicious trajectory against Ndigbo’

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Wednesday warned the former Minister of Tourism, Femi Fani Kayode, over his attempt to twist Rtd General Babangida’s statement for saying that the 1966 coup was not an Igbo coup.

The MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, spoke in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, over a report that Kayode was attempting to say that there was no time Babangida said that the 1966 coup was not an Igbo coup.

It should be recalled that during the Babangida’s book lunch titled: “A journey in Service” where he was quoted to have said that the 1966 coup was not an Igbo coup.

According to MASSOB, “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have lambasted and condemned the misleading falsehood orchestrated by immuned and pathological hatred against Ndigbo by Femi Fani Kayode whose frustrated tendencies have no bound.

“MASSOB condemned his bold empty claim and assertion that Rtd General Babangida did not say that 1966 coup was Igbo organized. Was Femi Fani Kayode among the coup plotters, was he born during the 1966 military coup?

“MASSOB warned Femi Fani Kayode to desist from his unfounded malicious and misplaced trajectory against Ndigbo. If it was an Igbo coup to serve an Igbo agenda, why did the coupists plan to install Chief Awolowo as a provisional president?

“It should also be remembered that some non-Igbo officers, like Major Adewale Ademoyega, Captain Ganiyu Adeleke, Lt. Fola Oyewole, and Olafimihan, all Yorubas and brothers to Femi Fani Kayode took part in the failed coup. Another military officer of Igbo extraction, Major John Obienu, crushed the coup.

“The original intention and the initial purpose of the coup plotters was to release Chief Obafemi Awolowo from prison immediately after the coup and make him the executive provisional president of Nigeria but it failed.”

MASSOB recalled that “A few years ago, Femi Fani Kayode garnered some attention and respect from Igbo youths during the period he associated with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his current travails in the hands of the oppressive government of Nigeria.

“We never knew that Femi Fani Kayode was a wolf in sheep’s clothing, an acute hater of Ndigbo, who was sponsored to blackmail the highly respected and adored name of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu).”