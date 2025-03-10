I removed fuel subsidy to protect unborn generation – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

— Inaugurates Youth confab Planning c’ttee

–Lauds NDDC MD, Ogbuku

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Monday said he removed fuel subsidy to protect the future of the unborn generation.

President Tinubu stated this at the inauguration of the National Youth Congress Planning Committee at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, declaring that the government policies are designed to secure a prosperous future.

He said: “I’ve listened to you carefully, today is not for long speeches, I just want to reassure you that you are you hope of the this country. Everything hangs on your future, every decision that I’ve taken is all about tomorrow.

“When you remove oil subsidy, you’re protecting the future of generations yet unborn, the youth. Where’s the investment for the infrastructure? When you listen to the majority of professionals talking about Japa, leaving Nigeria, it’s because if you grow prosperity back home and you empower people, they will not bother to leave, they will stay home. This is your home, to develop, build and make prosper.

“Government of the day is all about you, take it very seriously. You can abuse politicians all you like, but politics is about development and the future generation. I’m glad you are all here as a committee to inspire today, tomorrow and the day after. I’m with you.”

President Tinubu said when his administration started, things looked difficult and tough but that he has been able to weather the storm.

He said: ” When we started, it looked so foggy, dicey and hopeless. We tried hard and we were fetching water from a dry well, but today the economy has turned the corner; prices are falling, confidence in our economy is improving, investors are looking in, technology is advancing. You have the opportunity.

“I’ve listened to the remark of your spokesperson, you have the great opportunity of advancing the development of this country, it’s all in your hands. Mine is to help navigate and push and lift the heavy weight problems, so I can clear the path for you to have a very great future, but it’s in your hands.

“Look at me in the face, tell me whatever you think is wrong and the way you want things done or suggestions. We’ll try to implement all of it as long as it is for the prosperity of this country.

“Mine is to assure you that we’ll do everything possible to make Nigeria a better place for you, but we can’t do it alone, you represent over 60% of our population, you’re the heartbeat of our nation and I hope you’ll take this opportunity very seriously.

“I am with you, I repeat again. I therefore inaugurate the committee. I wish you a very successful period, an interesting one. Let’s employ technology every way possible, let’s look at our farming conditions, let’s hear what we can do to empower youths in their firm spirit, let’s work for food sovereignty of this country.

“I like you, I can’t be youth again, maybe in the next life, I’m envious of all of you.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the confab will be convoked to promote youth engagement.

Olawande noted that President Tinubu’s administration is a listening government that is ready to be attentive and incorporate the ideas and incorporate the ideas and contributions of young people in governance.

He said that the members are carefully selected as representatives were drawn from the Federal Ministry of Finance, other related Federal Ministries, Civil Society Organisations, Non-governmental organisations the World Bank, amongst many others.

He said they are to champion and plan for the conference that will impact the life of the youths of Nigeria

According to the Minister, “the government aims to create opportunities for the youth and is focused on addressing their concerns.

He urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the youth confab to contribute developmental policies.

A lead member of the youth confab planning committee and Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, lauded President Tinubu’s commitment in recognising the youths.

“I would use this opportunity to appreciate the recognition of youths by the President”

He outlined that the 30-day National Youth Confab will be segmented into virtual consultations, regional meetings and the last week of it will engage youths at the Abuja conference.

Itodo urged the government to keep the confab completely insulated from politics.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu during his 2024 Independence Day broadcast, announced the plan for a 30-day national youth conference to address critical issues facing the country’s youths, including unemployment, education, and political participation.

The Committee is to be chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

Among those inaugurated are Senate Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission Asuquo Ekpeyong, Linus Okorie, Dr Garba Aliyu, Babatunde Adeleke, Francis Sani, Azeezat Yishawu, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, Hauwa Nana Ibrahim, Zara Goni, Oladele Nihi, Dare Ojepe, Uchechukwu George Egbe, Samson Itodo amongst many others.

Also represented in the planning committee are representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance,the World Bank, Non-governmental organisations

Present at the inauguration were Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Youth development, Ayodele Wisdom, Spokespersons to the President, Mr Sunday Dare and Mr Bayo Onanuga Senior Special Assistant on media, Tunde Rahman.