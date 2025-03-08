I remain a bona fide member of PDP – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The media office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has debunked news making the rounds that he was preparing to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a new political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the office in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement read in part, “We have observed that some news platforms are peddling unverified information that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We wish to clarify that the so-called news of Atiku defecting to another party is a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic.

“Recall that Atiku Abubakar had persistently called for a coalition of opposition political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election with the aim of ousting the incompetent and pain-inflicting All Progressives Congress in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

“Atiku is advocating a robust coalition that would accommodate all opposition parties – the PDP inclusive.

“Hence, it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping the PDP ship. Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition, which the former vice president is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country.

“We, therefore, wish to state unequivocally that Atiku remains a principal bona fide member of the PDP, the main opposition party.

“Any insinuation to the contrary is contrived to confuse Nigerians about the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC.”