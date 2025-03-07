I nearly got suspended for revealing senators’ allowances in 2018 – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani.

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed that he narrowly escaped a six-month suspension from the Senate in 2018 for disclosing the salaries and allowances of federal lawmakers.

Sani, in a post on X on Thursday, said he would have faced the suspension if not for the intervention of then-Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

“When I publicly disclosed the salaries and allowances of the senators, it nearly earned me a six months suspension if not for divine intervention, Saraki and Ekwerenmadu’s immediate rescue,” he wrote.

In March 2018, Sani disclosed that senators received N13.5 million monthly as running costs, in addition to N200 million allocated for constituency projects. His revelation was met with backlash from his colleagues, as lawmakers’ salaries are typically kept confidential.

Sani’s remarks come in the wake of the Senate’s recent decision to suspend Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for six months. The suspension, based on a report by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, followed her February 20 altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

On February 28, Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed in an Arise TV interview that her troubles in the Senate began after she rejected alleged sexual advances from Akpabio.