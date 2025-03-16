Sen. Ahmad Lawan

By Henry Umoru

Former Senate President Senator Ahmed Lawan, APC, Yobe North, has said that he has no plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Senator Lawan noted that he is not in any way set to leave the ruling party and said that he remains committed to the APC.

The former President of the Senate noted that he continues to be a steadfast and loyal member of the ruling party, a party he has proudly associated with and contributed to since its formation. He added that he will remain a key stakeholder in the APC and will continue to work with the party and the government to ensure the success of their collective goals.

A statement on Sunday by Lawan’s Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, read, “The attention of the Office of Senator Ahmad Lawan, the President of the 9th Senate and Distinguished Senator representing Yobe North Senatorial District, has been drawn to misleading reports and posters circulating in some quarters, insinuating that he is set to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“We wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false, baseless, and without merit. Senator Ahmad Lawan remains a steadfast and loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he has proudly associated with and contributed to since its formation. He remains a key stakeholder in the APC and will continue to work with the party and the government to ensure the success of their collective goals.

“For the record, throughout his illustrious political career spanning twenty-five years as a member of the National Assembly, Senator Ahmad Lawan is one of Nigeria’s few politicians with no defection record since inception. In 1999, he was elected into the House of Representatives and transitioned to the Senate in 2007, on the All People’s Party (APP) platform, later renamed ‘All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP)’. The ANPP was among the three minority parties that merged to birth the All Progressives Congress on 6th February 2013.

“Senator Lawan is a firm believer in the vision and principles of the APC, and he continues to work tirelessly with other party leaders and members to strengthen the party and advance its agenda for the betterment of our nation.

“Senator Lawan reiterates his full support for Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State in his commendable efforts to deliver good governance and improve the lives of the people of Yobe State. He commends Governor Buni’s leadership and remains committed to working with him to achieve the shared vision of a prosperous Yobe State.

“Furthermore, Senator Ahmad Lawan expresses his strong support for the policies and reforms of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration. He believes in the administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria and addressing the nation’s challenges.

