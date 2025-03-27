How top govt official in Ogun tried to allegedly frustrate murder trial in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

The trial of five murder suspects by police in Lagos State has met a brick wall after attempts to carry out thorough investigations were allegedly thwarted by a top government official in Ogun State.

The murder suspects, Hammed Olayiwola, 45,Taofeek Ajasa, 47, Samuel Ajose, 39, Segun Elijah,54, Segun Dada, 54, and Elijah Adeogun,43, were earlier arrested by the police at Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos over the fracas that took place in Osuke village in Ado-Odo, Ota in Ogun State, following a petition to the Inspector General of Police by one Lanre Balogun and Co on behalf of Ileke family descendants against one Adeogun Elijah and others.

The petitioner alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, causing grievous harm, attempted murder and murder. It was gathered that the case was referred to Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos for discreet investigation after which detectives attached to the Zone swung into action and arrested the suspects.It was learned that the allegations were based on the invasion of Osuke village with sophisticated weapons by some persons who engaged in shooting and causing a breach of peace after which one Saheed Jinadu, 24, was fatally shot and was later confirmed dead.

Police sources said the Zonal Tracking unit at the zone waded into the matter and all the necessary legal steps including letter of investigation sent to the Magistrate Court in Ota, the State High Court in Ilaro, Court of Appeal in Ibadan for verification of documents, MTN and Airtel communication services in order to generate call log and other useful information to assist the investigation.

Reports said detectives succeeded in recovering two expanded AK-47 rifle ammunition shells, two expended cartridge at the crime scene and later transfer them as exhibits after arresting the suspects.

The case, however, took a different dimension after detectives made frantic efforts to obtain court papers for their remand in Ogun State pending the conclusion of their investigations but their efforts were thwarted by the top government officials said to be a member of the church that bought the land which caused the bloody fracas in Osuke village.

Furthermore, police sources said their efforts to get the result of the autopsy to know the cause of the death of the deceased, get result of the recovered empty shells for forensic analysis and arrest other suspects implicated in the murder case, were also hampered by the government official, who they alleged was busy taking all necessary steps to use his office to release the suspects.

However, the case came to the open after the Attorney General of Ogun State, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, released a statement indicting the investigating officers and the AIG of being used by land grabbers.

He also reportedly accused the AIG of attempting to preempt a review of misconduct and criminal enterprise of the policemen under his watch. In the statement, the AGF stated that from the errors made by the police investigators, it was clear that his ministry was being unwittingly used to perpetuate injustice .

and persecute a citizen hence it discontinued the false charges in court.

Meanwhile, Police sources said the case and suspects have being transferred to Force headquarters, Abuja for further investigations while discreet efforts were being made to arrest other fleeing suspects the matter.