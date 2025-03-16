How Nigeria can learn from China’s growth strategy – Experts

By Dickson Omobola

Experts in China-Nigeria relations have urged the Federal Government to adopt lessons from China’s development strategy in growing Nigeria, saying the Chinese model can be modified to fit in with Nigerian realities.

The experts, who said this, include Acting Director of Research and Studies Department of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Professor Efem Uni; Editor-in-Chief of Africa China Economy Magazine, Mr Ikenne Emewu; Chairman of Goods-Made-in-China Importers Association, Mr Charles Udeogaranya; and Chairman of the Confucius Institute Alumni Association of Nigeria, Mr Efe Moses Shuaibu-Yahaya.

The stakeholders spoke at the Lagos Forum Think Tank and Media Dialogue and 2025 Two Sessions Brief held at the Chinese Consulate by China’s Consul General to Nigeria, Ms Yan Yuqing; Deputy Consul General of China to Nigeria, Jin Mingyu; and Director of Bilateral Affairs Department, Mr Xu Fan, in Lagos.

They also called on Nigerians to go further than deepening trade relations between both countries, adding that Chinese schools were excellent institutions that Nigerians could send their children.

Addressing newsmen at the event, Yuqing, however, promised that China would deliver on its 10 partnership actions with Africa to advance modernisation.

Yuqing, who said this was in line with its recent Two Sessions, added that the country would support Africa in accelerating industrialisation and agricultural modernisation, implementing zero-tariff treatment for 100 per cent tariff lines.

According to her, this would foster new growth drivers like digital, Artificial Intelligence, AI, industries, promoting small and beautiful livelihood projects, sharing and raising the representation and voice of Africa in international affairs.

ident Xi Jinping and African leaders, China-Africa relationship is now at its best in history. China has established a strategic partnership with all African countries having diplomatic ties with it. The China-Africa community with a shared future has been elevated to an all-weather level over the past 21 years.

“China-Africa cooperation has earned widespread acclaim for its tangible and substantive outcomes. China has helped Africa build or upgrade nearly 100,000 kilometers of roads and more than 10,000 kilometers of railways. In the past three years alone, China has created more than 1.1 million new jobs in Africa. According to China Customs statistics, the head of trade between China and Africa reached 2.1 trillion billion yuan, approximately 280 billion US dollars in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 6.1 percent and a 24-third in forecast inception, with an average annual growth rate of 14.2 percent.

“China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. Behind these vigorous lines, the tangible improvement of infrastructure and livelihoods in African nations. China-Africa cooperation is visible, tangible and truly beneficial. Africa is the first cut-off line of hope of the 21st century. There will be no global modernisation without African modernisation.”