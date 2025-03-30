How I threatened to sack Wike if his policies did not favour my party – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike.

By Nwafor Sunday

Abuja – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he jokingly threatened to sack the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, if his policies did not align with the political interests of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President made the remark at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when Wike led a delegation of prominent FCT residents on a Sallah homage to mark the end of Ramadan fasting and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Tinubu recalled how Wike approached him with a request to remove the FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to allow for greater financial flexibility and infrastructure development.

“I remember the day Nyesom Wike came to me and said, ‘Please, take us out of this problem of Treasury Single Account (TSA) so that I can do more work and achieve more,'” Tinubu stated.

He further recounted how he challenged Wike on the potential political implications of his policies.

“And he presented it, and I threw in my own political guide: ‘Would that give me any opportunity for my party (APC) to win the election in FCT?'”

“I said, ‘I know where you are coming from, your own party (PDP) or my party. If this thing goes too much in your own favour, you will lose your job.’ Then he said, ‘Okay, we settle that, Oga.’”

President Tinubu commended Wike for implementing policies that have transformed the FCT, particularly in infrastructure, health, and education.

“He came up with a lot of good ideas to liberate the bureaucracy, bring forward-looking, progressive thinking to the administration, and provide opportunities for many who would have been hindered by property rights,” he noted.

According to the President, Wike’s initiatives have led to: The revitalization of the Vice-President’s residence, which had been abandoned for years. Rehabilitation of health centers and improvement of health services for FCT residents. Upgrading of school infrastructure and teacher welfare programs.

“Thank you, Wike,” Tinubu concluded, acknowledging the minister’s efforts.

The President’s remarks highlight the interplay between governance and political strategy, underscoring the need for policy alignment with party interests.

While Wike, a prominent People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member, has maintained that his focus is on FCT development, his collaboration with the APC-led administration continues to spark political debate within opposition circles.