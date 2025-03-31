High cost of hair extensions brings back ancient ‘adimole’

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Adimole’ (cornrow), is an ancient type of hairstyle greatly cherished by young and old women.

The hairstyle, which doesn’t include any extension but natural hair, is matted all back, clapping all back and base or facing forward or sideways.

However, the advent of all manners of hair extensions like wigs, wools, among others, led to the neglect of adimole to children, as people now perceived it as old-school.

But, today, Economy&Lifestyle discovered that the acient hairdo is now worn by all and sundry, due to the high cost of hair extensions.

Even undergraduates and working class ladies no longer worry about steeze but how to cut costs by wearing adimole.

Mrs. Funmilola Fatoki, a senior secondary school teacher, said the high cost of hair extensions made her resolve to adimole, which, according to her, is cheap, compared to maintenance of low hair cut.

“If you see the cost of hair extensions in the market today, you will pity parents and salary earners that are women.

“People can hardly feed. You then expect a woman, out of the little she makes, to spend N15,000 to N30,000 in two weeks, or monthly, to make hair.

“A pack of attachment, a popular hair extension, is now N4,500 to N6,000, depending on the size and brand.

“The style you are making determines how many packs you will buy.

“Then the cost of making it.

“I don’t blame these hair extensions sellers or hairdressers because everyone knows the way the cost of living is increasing in the midst of little or no increase in salaries and profits.

“So, I rock my adimole with pride. With just N500 or N1,000 I am good to go.”

Miss Mercy Omoriege, an undergraduate, explained the high cost of living saddled with students who do not have a source of income, hence the adoption of adimole.

“I am a student and you know we don’t have a source of income.

“The cost of feeding, textbooks, projects, assignments alone will open your eyes to the reality that you cannot live an extravagant lifestyle in school.

“Many ladies now wear adimole and carry themselves with pride.

“Even the adimole is made for N1,000 to N1,500 depending on the style.

“Also, if you have rapid hair growth, you cannot carry a low hair cut because it’s expensive to maintain.

“Only a few from wealthy homes wear sophisticated hairstyles and wigs and, unless you want to steal or do hook-up, that is when you can afford such luxury hairs.”

Mrs. Deborah Raymond, a hairstylist, noted that most of her customers make adimole and braid wigs.

“Many of my customers carry adimole because they complain of the high cost of hair extensions.

“Most of them work in big companies and schools but they never worry and always complain of cutting costs.

“Some refused to wear wigs, saying they cannot buy low grade wigs that are now expensive and that won’t last up to a year before going bad.

“I don’t blame them. If you go on-line, most of these wig vendors display cheap wigs that are non human hair.

“Some will tell you it’s a human hair blend but when delivered, you find out it is made of synthetic hair extensions.

“In Nigeria today, the cheapest price for a good wig is N150,000 and above.

“That is the three to four months salary of some women.

“From that salary they support their husbands and extended family.

“Such women will want to wear adimole to save costs.