Gunmen kill two customs officers, one other in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be Lakurawa attacked Bachaka border in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Tuesday, killing two Customs officers and a local resident.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the attack through its spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar, who stated that while the identities of the slain Customs officers remain unknown, the attack resulted in the deaths of three people.

“Yes, there was an attack, and it resulted in the killing of two yet-to-be-identified Customs officers and one native of Bachaka village,” Abubakar said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello, who visited the scene, assured that security forces would not be intimidated by such attacks, emphasizing that ongoing military operations are weakening the assailants.

“These sporadic attacks are signs of desperation from a weakened force. Our sustained onslaught will continue until they are completely decimated,” CP Bello stated.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after security forces neutralized two Lakurawa militants in Kebbi.