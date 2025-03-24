Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Imo

Gunmen have kidnapped Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, the Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ubaechu was abducted in Ejemekwuru on Sunday evening while on his way to attend the annual retreat of priests of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese.

His abduction was confirmed in a statement issued by the Owerri Catholic Archdiocesan Chancellor and Secretary, Rev. Fr. Patrick Mbarah, on Monday.

Mbarah, in the statement addressed to Owerri Archdiocese Catholic faithful, said that the priest was heading to the priests’ annual retreat in Owerri when he was abducted at Ejemekwuru on Izombe-Ogbakor road.

He called for prayers for the safe release of the kidnapped priest.

“I am directed to inform you that one of our priests, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, was kidnapped on the evening of Sunday, March 23.

“Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu is the parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe. The sad incident occurred along Ejemekwuru road in Oguta LGA. He was kidnapped on his way to the Priests’ Annual Retreat.

“We invite all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of our priest.

“We commend our brother, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his abductors,” the statement, entitled: ‘Notification of kidnap and call for prayers’, read in part.