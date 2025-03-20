Gunmen abduct FRSC officer in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

An Inspector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nathaniel Kumashe, has been abducted by unknown gunmen from his country home in Tse Aboh, Uchi-Mbakor, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

Kumashe was reportedly taken on Wednesday night at about 10 p.m. in the presence of his family members.

A local source revealed that the gunmen stormed his residence, firing several gunshots to scare away neighbors and relatives before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

“The FRSC officer had just returned home from a wake-keep for his late cousin, who is to be buried this Friday, when the armed men invaded his house and took him away,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, Chief Yimam Agbo, a former Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Transportation and the victim’s uncle, said community youths conducted an all-night search of nearby bushes but could not locate him. Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police have also visited the area to investigate.

FRSC Public Relations Officer in Benue State, Ngozi Ahula, confirmed that the matter had been reported to the police. However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, stated that she had not yet received any report on the incident.