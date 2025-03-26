Group tasks FG on increased support for local pharma sector

… As $23m API factory on track

By Chioma Obinna

With Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s $23 million Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, API, production facility on track to commence local production in the fourth quarter of this year, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stella Okoli has called for maximum support for local drug manufacturers, emphasising the sector’s critical role in bolstering Nigeria’s economy and healthcare security.

Okoli who spoke during a media tour of Emzor’s state-of-the-art facility in Sagamu, articulated a vision for a thriving, domestically driven pharmaceutical industry, free from the shackles of over-reliance on imports.

She said: “Nigeria cannot continue to rely on imports for essential products like pharmaceuticals. Producing locally will reduce the demand for the dollar in the pharmaceutical cycle, making drugs more affordable and accessible for Nigerians.”

Okoli stressed that the government’s current level of support is inadequate, urging policymakers to recognise the strategic importance of the sector.

“We must create an enabling space for young talents to explore, learn, and contribute to the industry. If we don’t provide such opportunities, we risk losing our brightest minds to other countries,” she warned.

Continuing she said: “Our API plant, scheduled for completion in 2025, is a testament to our commitment to self-sufficiency. But we cannot do this alone. The government must recognise the strategic importance of local pharmaceutical production and provide the necessary support.”

Emzor, a veteran in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical landscape with over 40 years of experience, showcased its commitment to quality and innovation during the facility tour.

Okoli reiterated her unwavering confidence in Nigeria’s potential. “Nigeria is a great place. No matter what happens, we remain a nation of leaders, honest people, and problem solvers. Emzor was built on this foundation, and we will continue to rise,” she affirmed.

Speaking, Head of Market Strategy, Mr. Kunle Faloye, underscored the company’s pioneering role: “Emzor is a trailblazer in the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria, with a growing portfolio of quality, locally made medicines. We’ve built confidence in the hearts of consumers through quality products, proximity, and affordability.”

The company’s dedication to combating counterfeit drugs was also a central theme.

Also, the Executive Director, General Duties, HR & Finance, Uzoma Ezeoke, emphasised the importance of robust monitoring systems and strong distributor relationships.

“Vigilance is crucial. By keeping our supply chain stable, we prevent bad actors from filling the void with substandard products.

“We work closely with major distributors, some of whom have been with us for decades. This deep-rooted trust ensures accountability.”

The Chief Finance Operative, Tonye Enenmor who said that Emzor’s ambitious plans extend beyond domestic production, revealed the company’s intention to export drugs, a move that promises to inject much-needed foreign exchange into the economy.

“And the third part of our plan is to begin to export. And when we begin to export, naturally, we’re not going to receive that right now. We’re going to receive a dollar deposit,” he explained.

He also called for a reduction in import and excise duties to make medicines more affordable.

The Senior Brand Manager, Pharmacist Yimika Ogunsola, explained that the company also maintains a rigorous quality control system.

“In other to maintain standard and safety of drugs, the company does a recall of products which complaint of reduction in quality is received and the drugs are retested to spot areas of deficiency.”