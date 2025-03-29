Group defends Fubara, dismisses Nwaeke’s claims as ‘poorly executed script’

George Nwaeke and Sim Fubara

By Bayo Wahab

Following George Nwaeke’s claims against Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers Mandate Group (RMG) has dismissed the former Head of the Rivers State Civil Service’s allegations as a “poorly executed script.”

The group described the allegations as a script aimed at falsely implicating the suspended governor.

In a statement signed by Pastor Godknows John, the group’s president, the organisation said Nwaeke’s allegation is a fabricated narrative designed to serve political interests.

“A viral video that surfaced online has cast serious doubt on the credibility of Nwaeke’s claims. The footage showed the former Head of Service being handed a prepared script, with a voice in the background instructing him to ‘read from the script I wrote’, followed by the command ‘Action’ — clear evidence that the so-called press conference was nothing more than a staged drama,” the statement reads.

“This is not a whistleblower’s revelation. It is a staged performance by desperate political actors who want to destroy Governor Fubara’s legacy. The video exposes the entire setup — an Abuja hotel room, a single TV station, and a script handed to him like an actor in a bad movie. This is not how truth is revealed.”

The group further accused Nwaeke of being part of a broader conspiracy to destabilise the state and create grounds for further political intervention.

“Nwaeke was silent while in office, but suddenly, after resigning, he miraculously remembers that the governor ordered attacks? Where was this conscience of his before now? If he truly had evidence, why did he not report to security agencies? Why now, and why in a staged hotel-room drama?,” Pastor John queried.

He also pointed out that Nwaeke’s wife, Florence, has rejected her husband’s claims, revealing that she could no longer reach him after he granted the controversial interview.

“Even his wife, Florence Nwaeke, has raised the alarm, saying she does not recognise the man in that interview. She has asked Nigerians to help her find her husband, whose numbers are no longer going through. This is a clear sign that he is acting under pressure,” the statement added.

The group described the allegations as reckless propaganda, warning that such desperate tactics would not deceive Rivers people.

“This attempt to falsely implicate Governor Fubara is dead on arrival. Rivers people will not be dragged into this scripted crisis. We call on security agencies to investigate those behind this plot and put an end to these political games,” the statement added.

The group urged residents to remain calm and not fall for what it called an orchestrated political circus designed to mislead the public.

