Gov Mbah okays promotion, conversion of 2,061 civil servants

Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has approved the promotion and conversion of 2,061 civil servants who participated in the 2024 promotion and conversation exercises in the state.

This is even as elated civil servants in the state expressed delight at the prioritisation of their welfare by Mbah’s administration through the prompt payments of salaries and emoluments, improved working environment and capacity.

Chairman of Enugu State Civil Service Commission, ESCSC, Mr. Robison Odo, who disclosed this yesterday, said: “The executive governor of the state recently gave his approval for the release of the promotion and conversion exercises of 2,061 officers who successfully partook in the 2024 promotion interviews.

“The promotion and conversion exercises affected officers from grade level 01 to grade level 17. On our part, we will waste no time in implementing the governor’s approval.’’

Odo, who hailed Mbah for the prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, said the governor had shown resilience and commitment to the welfare of workers in the state since the inception of his administration.

“We want to appreciate the governor in a special way for all he is doing for workers in the state. Despite the enormous work going on across every sector of the state, he still approved ¦ 80,000 minimum wage in 2024, which is beyond the national minimum wage benchmark,” he noted.

According to him, workers in the state will continue to support the governor’s programmes in order to achieve the goals set out by the administration for the benefits of the state.

He added: “On our part, we will continue to instill discipline in the service, with the commitment to foster creativity, innovation and productivity that would help the success of the government.’’