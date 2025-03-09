Gov Eno condemns media trial over Ex-Gov Emmanuel’s EFCC grilling

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

By Egufe Yafuborghi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO – Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has called for an end to the media trial surrounding the interrogation of former Governor Udom Emmanuel by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting with the people of Abak Federal Constituency at Abak Township Stadium on Saturday, Governor Eno dismissed allegations of a N700 billion misappropriation linked to his predecessor. He stated that such figures were unfounded and not known to his administration.

He expressed concern over attempts to tarnish the reputation of leaders who have dedicated themselves to public service, warning that such actions could discourage others from serving.

“When a man has served his state meritoriously like Deacon Udom Emmanuel did, he should be honored and respected,” Eno said.

“I don’t see any basis for the kind of information being spread. It’s incorrect, and I don’t believe it should continue. I don’t know where these figures are coming from, but as the sitting governor, I can tell you they are not true. This media trial must stop immediately, and these baseless claims should be dismissed outright.”

Former Governor Udom Emmanuel was at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday evening to honor an invitation following petitions against him by the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT).