Gov Buni heads APC panel on five marginalised national deputies

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formed a committee to address concerns over the exclusion of five national deputies from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

The move follows a motion by Lady Omorede Osifo, Deputy National Treasurer, at last week’s NEC meeting in Abuja, highlighting the marginalisation of the affected officials.

Yobe State governor, Mala Buni, has been appointed to lead the committee, tasked with resolving the long-standing grievances.

Present at the meeting were President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and APC governors led by Hope Uzodimma.

Osifo proposed the inclusion of all deputy national officers in the NWC, arguing against the current arrangement, which leaves five out. President Tinubu endorsed the motion, directing immediate action to address the issue.

The excluded deputies—Bar Ibrahim Salawu (Deputy National Legal Adviser), Osifo (Deputy National Treasurer), Jamalu Kabiru (Deputy National Youth Leader), Olufemi Akpedeyi (Deputy National Auditor), and Christopher Akpan (Deputy National Welfare Secretary)—have raised concerns over their exclusion from decision-making, financial benefits, and party appointments.

Party officials defending the current structure cite APC’s constitution and a previous motion passed at the national convention.

However, critics argue that NEC has the power to amend the composition before ratification at the next convention.

The Buni-led panel is expected to propose a resolution to ensure fairness within the party’s leadership.