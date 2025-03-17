Ghana president ‘endorses’ Solana blockchain to drive Africa’s fintech growth

Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama has highlighted Solana as a key player in driving fintech growth and cryptocurrency adoption in Africa.

In a social media post, he emphasised Solana’s low transaction costs as a catalyst for financial inclusion across the continent.

“Financial inclusion isn’t just a need for Ghana—it’s essential for all of Africa. With its low transaction costs, #Solana could drive fintech growth and enable cryptocurrency payments & investments,” Mahama stated.

pic.twitter.com/URgOiDpCNP — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) March 15, 2025

Solana, known for its speed and low fees, offers a scalable alternative to traditional blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its proof-of-history (PoH) consensus mechanism supports high transaction volumes, making it attractive for African fintech solutions.

Mahama linked blockchain technology to Africa’s digital transformation, urging investments in internet expansion, digital infrastructure, and fintech to bridge the digital divide.

His comments come as Ghana’s central bank works on regulating cryptocurrencies, including launching its own digital currency, the eCedi

