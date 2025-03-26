Gas explosion kills two, injures 12 in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – A gas explosion at Inner Galaxy Steel Company, Umuahala Obuzor, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, has claimed two lives and left 12 others injured.

Sources revealed that the explosion was caused by a faulty valve at the gas plant, triggering a devastating blast that resulted in the casualties.

The injured victims have been transferred to a medical facility in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they are receiving treatment.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Chairman of Ukwa West LGA, Pastor Dike Nwankwo, visited the scene to assess the situation and confirmed that all victims were customers of the company.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rev. Ihunanya Johnson Nwosu, the chairman clarified that only two fatalities were recorded, contrary to unverified reports suggesting that 20 people had died.

“Upon receiving the distressing report, Pastor Dike Nwankwo immediately visited the scene to assess the situation firsthand. He engaged with emergency responders, facility management, and available staff to ensure that the injured received prompt medical attention.”

“According to preliminary reports, the explosion resulted in 12 casualties, with two confirmed fatalities. However, the Chairman clarified that claims of 20 deaths are inaccurate. All affected individuals were customers present at the facility at the time of the explosion.”

Emergency response teams acted swiftly, evacuating the injured victims to a medical facility in Port Harcourt for urgent treatment.