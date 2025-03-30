FunToken doubles, MMX surges 80%, while bitcoin dips below $83k

Despite a slightly bearish crypto market, several altcoins saw impressive gains on Sunday. FunToken (FUN) led the surge, skyrocketing 101.3% in 24 hours to trade at $0.0063, continuing a week-long rally that has pushed its price up nearly 200%.

MMX followed with a 79.9% increase, reaching $0.5586, despite having been in a prolonged downtrend over the past month.

Enzyme (MLN) also posted strong gains, jumping 32.3% to $11.33. Unlike FUN and MMX, Enzyme’s surge appears to have a clear catalyst—its recent nomination in five categories at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2025, which has brought renewed attention to the project.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below $83,000, and Ethereum (ETH) declined by 2.2% to $1,837, reflecting a broader market downturn.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization remains around $2.7 trillion, down 0.63% in the last 24 hours.

While FunToken and MMX’s rallies lack any significant news or developments, high trading volumes and speculative i