Full speech: ‘I am not a quitter’, says Meranda before resigning as speaker

Lagos Assembly Speaker, Mojisola Meranda

In her speech, Princess Mojisola Meranda stated:

“I wish to let every one of you know that I have made a personal sacrifice towards resolving the leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly.

I recognize the role my family has played and continues to play in entrenching democracy, good governance, and the betterment of our people. I will never depart from the well-established path of honor, dignity, integrity, and service as personified by my late father.

Please permit me, dear colleagues, to restate my position as expressed in the newspaper publication, where I stated as follows: It is with heavy responsibility that I wish to resign my position as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly with effect from this day, March 3, 2025. I took this decision carefully and with firm consideration. On one hand, I accepted the position of Speaker on January 13, 2025, and on the other hand, I resigned the position as it is threatening the democracy of this House.

As good people of Lagos, our mandate is to protect the good people of Lagos State and ensure good governance.

I feel that I have demonstrated leadership and selfless sacrifice by resigning in order to protect these resources that we have suffered to build. With your unwavering support, I take this step to step down as the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

I cherish the solidarity that I have enjoyed and that has been given to me by my honorable members. I do not leave out the management and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly. I want to thank you for your support and collaboration.

As short as it is, this is a memorable event. I need you to permit me to resign as the Rt. Honorable Speaker, and I shall continue to serve my good people of Apapa Constituency 1 in particular and the entire Lagos State in general.

Thank you for finding me worthy to lead this distinguished and honorable Assembly. I am not a quitter; however, I took this bold decision in order to save this legislative institution from further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment.

Accordingly, I have agreed to yet again make a personal sacrifice by stepping down as the Speaker of this great Assembly.

Dear distinguished and gallant honorable members of this 10th Assembly, occasionally, we are confronted by overwhelming challenges and conflicts, but as responsible leaders, we must not break down the legislative House that we collectively built in pursuit of justice and fairness.

For those who have been unfairly referred to for standing on the side of fair play, kindly take note that there will always be an opportunity to right any wrong.

I appreciate the spectrum of solidarity that I received through phone calls, messages, and visits throughout my short tenure.

I sincerely thank you for your understanding and support, just as we know that party decisions are supreme.

At this point, I take a bow as your Speaker, and I step down as your Speaker for this great House.

With a parting song: ‘This is goodness, where you have chased us to has brought us goodness, we did not know that this is what it would bring for us.’

God bless you.”