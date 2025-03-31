Fubara vows to defend Rivers’ interests despite crisis

Suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

…As Muslim Community Calls for Restoration of Governor

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt – Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to continue defending the interests of the people despite the ongoing political crisis, which led to a state of emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last week.

“Their goal is to create problems and deny people their means of livelihood. We will not allow that. We will continue to operate peacefully, respect constituted authority, and ensure that our state remains a model for others in Nigeria,” Fubara stated.

The governor assured residents that, rather than weaken them, the ongoing crisis would ultimately strengthen the people of Rivers State.

He made these remarks when he received Muslim leaders from 20 Islamic-based groups, including the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, at his private residence in Port Harcourt during an Eid-el-Fitr Sallah visit.

Addressing the delegation, Governor Fubara urged his supporters to trust in God’s process.

“This season is one of love, sharing, and sacrifice. You have come to share in our pain and have made a great sacrifice through your prayers. As Christians, we believe that everything happens for a purpose, and I strongly believe that this situation is leading us toward a greater purpose.”

Acknowledging the distress caused by the political turbulence, he encouraged patience and perseverance, suggesting that supernatural forces may be at play beyond human understanding.

“No matter what we see, we must remain steadfast. In all things, we give glory to Almighty God. I believe that, in the end, we will emerge stronger.”

Governor Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to justice, equality, and an inclusive society, stressing that his administration stands against oppression.

“We believe in egalitarianism, and if our beliefs bring us some pain, so be it. The most important thing is that we stand on the side of truth and righteousness.”

He also regretted that he had been unable to formally reach out to the Muslim Ummah during their celebrations but promised that once the current crisis subsides, interfaith relations with the government would be strengthened.

Encouraging patience, he drew an analogy from religious history: “If God could be patient with Noah to allow even the snail to enter the Ark, then patience remains an essential virtue in our struggle.”

Fubara also warned against provocation by elements attempting to destabilize Rivers State, urging his supporters to reject violence.

Speaking on behalf of the Muslim Ummah, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor declared their solidarity with Governor Fubara, assuring him of their prayers and support.

He noted that most Muslims in Rivers State stand with Fubara due to his inclusive governance style and recognition of the Islamic faith.

“Unlike the previous administration that declared Rivers a 100% Christian state, Governor Fubara, upon assuming office, acknowledged the state as Christian-majority while allowing room for inclusiveness,” Uhor stated.

Encouraging Fubara to remain steadfast, Uhor reminded him of the Islamic belief that Allah rewards patience and that trials often test one’s faith, power, and authority.

He further called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review the emergency rule in Rivers State and restore Governor Fubara’s full authority, emphasizing that Fubara had remained effective despite the crisis.