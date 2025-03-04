Fubara vows purposeful governance amid Rivers crisis

Gov. Fubara

Gov.Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has stated that the purpose of governance is to protect lives, property, and provide essential amenities for the people.

Fubara remarked on the inauguration of the renovated Fire Service headquarters, located near Isaac Borough Park at Mile 1, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said that this knowledge had spurred his administration into to concentrating on providing people-oriented projects including the rehabilitated Fire station.

He stated that the station would assist in strengthening the emergency response, explaining that previously, the state lost a lot lives and property in fire incidents due to lack of equipment.

According to him, “We lost the Mile One Market because we couldn’t respond adequately.

‘’We lost, even what we call, the Fruit Garden Market because we could not respond.

‘’Are we talking about houses, lives that have been lost in this state because of inadequate fire service?”

Fubara said that the state used to depend on the multinationals like Agip and Shell for quick response needs but with the station, well-equipped with everything needed in fire station, it is now efficient.

He narrated that some days ago, a tanker fell along the Woji-Elelenwo Road but immediately, the state fire service responded and arrested the situation.

According to him, what we are doing today is to showcase to the world that there is governance in this state.

‘’Not governance for the sake of governance, but governance that is purpose-driven, governance that is interested in projects that will change the lives of our people.

‘’We are not interested whether those people who are commissioned to undermine us are unhappy, that is not our business; our business is about Rivers State and Rivers people,” he stated.

Fubara explained that the fire station was not built for glamour’s sake, but that every facility required to be in a well-built fire fighting facility was all in the station.

He observed that the firemen were elated to get back to work after a long time of unproductiveness due to lack of equipment.

‘’But today, they are happy because they have a big responsibility now ahead of them to ensure that lives and property of the good people of Rivers State are adequately protected,” he said.

Fubara, however, commended the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Samuel Anya, for driving the process to conclusion, and the contractor for delivering the project on schedule.

He assured that his administration will continue to ensure the protection of lives and property while defending the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Special Duties Commissioner explained that since the fire service station was built in the 1960s, this was the first time the facility was being remodelled and upgraded.

He emphasised that certain features were introduced and added to make the station comparable to fire service stations nationally.

Anya explained that the features included gym, sick-bay, offices. fire trucks and other state-of-the-art equipment that would be used to combat fire.

Also speaking, Mr Clifford Paul, Head of Local Government Administration, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, commended Fubara for turning ‘’the once dilapidated fire service station and its equipment into a modern masterpiece.’’

According to him, this represents a significant milestone in the collective commitment towards tackling fire incidents.

‘’It will certainly enhance the capacity of personnel and reinforce their preparedness to respond to emergencies in the event of fire outbreaks,’’ Paul said.