Fubara vows governance will prevail despite opposition

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has vowed that governance will prevail despite the opposition in the state.

Fubara made the remark while inaugurating the Government House Staff Quarters newly built by his administration in Port Harcourt on Monday.

According to him, the course of governance is irreversible despite the unceasing antagonism against his administration; victory is assured for the state.

He noted the news of the judgment of the supreme court dampened the spirit of most Rivers people but urged them to brace up as ‘’what is ahead is more than what has happened.’’

Fubara acknowledged that the indigenes might have felt disturbed by the Apex Court’s pronouncements, but advised them to realise that the will of God would be accomplished.

‘’Our back is not on anybody; it is on God. I want to thank you for your support,

‘’And I assure you that, if there is one person on this planet earth that will continue to stand by you, I will be that person.

He assured the people that he would lead with integrity, honour, and respect with the knowledge that when he left, he would have a question to answer even if it was 20-30 year later.

According to him, I want to be proud to defend my position, so, I thank you and assure you that I will not disappoint you.

The governor, however, said that he had never subscribed to violence or ask people to indulge in lawless acts, and warned that his administration would not ignore anyone planning to unleash violence in the state.

“I am not scared of anything, the worse that will happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth? Is it going to stop me from existing?”

Fubara stated that the interest of the state remained his top priority, emphasising that he would not hesitate to pay the supreme price, if it was so required.

He also stated that he drew his strength from the Supreme God and all Rivers people who loved the state, and had been interested in its progress and peace.

He advised them to know that ‘’there is honour and glory in fighting gallantly, being on the side of truth.’’

Fubara, however, expressed delight that his administration was foresighted to have conceived the project, executed it, and dedicating it to the glory of God for use by the workers.

He stated that the staff quarters and other projects lined up for inauguration were proof against what had been said in some quarters about good governance on course in the state.

Fubara assured the elders of the state that he would not disappoint their expectations of providing good governance to the state.

In his remarks, Chief of Staff, Government House, Edison Ehie commended the governor for the construction of the project, and also ‘’tastefully’’ furnishing it to make life comfortable for workers.

The Permanent Secretary to state government, Mr Chukwuma Augustine, said that the project was awarded on June 6, 2024 to Monier Construction Company (MCC).

Augustine said that with the project, the government staff would have a more comfortable accommodation that would impact positively on their productivity.

He said that the new quarters has 6 of two bedroom, 11 of one bedroom, 11 of Boys Quarters, Hostel A of 32 bed spaces, and Hostel B of 30 bed spaces.

Augustine said that the building had features of canteen, cafeteria, gymnasium – fitness centre for exercises, mini basketball court, a sound-proof power generating plant, and water tank.

According to him, the contract was completed, and the contract sum fully paid