Fubara ordered bombing of Rivers Assembly – Ex-HoS; ‘help, that’s not my husband,’ wife raises alarm

The former Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, has said the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, ordered the bombing of the state House of Assembly complex in 2023.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Nwaeke said Fubara did it to check his impeachment by lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Nwaeke added that he was at the government house “when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for that operation, though I do not know the amount inside”.

However, later on Friday, his wife, Florence, raised the alarm, saying the George Nwaeke she saw in that interview was not her husband.

The wailing woman, in the interview with Channels TV, said that she had not bee able to reach her husband.

According to her, “When he got to Abuja, he called that he had landed. I said, ‘Thank God’.

“The next thing I saw this night (Friday night): people were calling me and said he got an interview. I said, ‘What interview? Interview for what?’

“Not until I saw things flying on the internet that he granted an interview. What happened? I said, ‘That is not my husband. That is not my husband.’

“So I sent him a message. I said, ‘Are you under duress?’ I sent him a message. I said, ‘Have they kidnapped you? Talk to me now. Why are you not talking to me?’.

“Oh, Jesus, help me. Nigerians, help me. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. Look at the message I sent to him. See the message I sent to him.

“I said, ‘Daddy, why? Were you in hostage?’ I said, ‘Why didn’t you talk to me?’ These are the messages I sent to him, but he didn’t reply to me.

“His numbers are not going through. Nigerians, help me! Nigerians, help me!”

… asks Fubara for help

“Governor, help me. My husband is in trouble,” she said. “He is in trouble,” she said, claiming the husband resigned under duress.

Florence said her husband resigned because of the pressure some persons were mounting on him to sign documents that will implicate Fubara.

“So, he said he would resign. Instead of this wahala (problems) let him leave them. He now wrote his resignation (letter).”

HoS accuses Fubara…

Speaking in the explosive interview, Dr. George Nwaeke, the Rivers HoS that resigned said: “I want to tell Rivers people today that the house of assembly complex in Moscow Road was clearly brought down by Edison Ehie under the instructions of Gov Siminilayi Fubara.

“I challenge him to an open confrontation and I will throw more light on it.

“A day after that incident, I almost resigned but I was very scared because I know the power of a sitting governor and he knew that I am aware of the whole plan and that I am discomforted with the unconscionable act and deliberate posture of innocence and mien of a sheep.

“Another attempt was also made to destroy the residential quarters of the house of assembly members.

.”If not for the press conference that was made there by Rivers youths, Rivers elders and National Assembly members, that would have been another barbaric demolition in Rivers state.

“I came to realize that they actually wanted to demolish that second building because after some weeks, he personally told me that if he knew early he would have gone to pull down their hall before visiting the residential quarters of the assembly and that he didn’t actually know that they had such a beautiful hall were they are using now for their sitting.

“I was shocked and I asked myself how could a man that wants to lead his people be destroying his state assets and wasting public funds on a needless ego fight.”

