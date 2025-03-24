Fubara distances self from militant groups, explosions

Siminalayi Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara, has distanced himself from militant groups threatening the federal government over the political crisis in the state.

Fubara in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, and released in Port Harcourt, on Monday, regretted that people are trying hard to link him to militant groups.

He noted that communities, where the reports of explosions were reported, have dismissed the claims of attacks on oil facilities, stating that the whole claims were targeted at his person.

The statement read: “Virtually all the fake videos have been linked to alleged militant groups in the State, with the creators of such content trying very hard to connect them to supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“Already, the communities where these incidents are alleged to have occurred have reacted, dismissing any claims of explosions on oil and gas facilities in their domains, and reassuring that all critical government assets within their areas are safe, secure and efficiently functioning.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no link to any militant group, does not contemplate any such association, and has no reason to encourage any criminal group or elements, anywhere in the State or Niger Delta, to undertake any action inimical to the peace of the people or safety and security of oil and gas facilities, and by extension, the economy of the country.

“The Governor had repeatedly made it clear at every public event that the peace of the State is paramount to him, and that he would pay any price to secure and sustain peace in the State, as it is only in an atmosphere of peace and security that governance and development can thrive.”

Fubara in the statement warned against attacks on government critical infrastructures, urging criminals to steer off the state.

He said: “Governor Fubara vehemently warns purveyors of violence and economic sabotage to steer clear of the state, and avoid any attempt to use his name or capitalise on the present political crisis to foment trouble in the State.

“It is also important to warn bloggers and social media hirelings to stop, forthwith, their campaign to create an atmosphere of tension, chaos and anarchy in the State, as their fake reports and posts in the last couple of days have triggered enough wrong decisions that would not help the State move forward.

“Security agencies should take note of these fake videos designed to misinform the people, and further paint the State in bad light, and take every necessary steps to contain them, and bring those behind them to book.”