Former BBN housemate, Nengi, announces birth of baby girl

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi, has announced the birth of her baby girl, who was born on Feb. 21.

She disclosed this via her official Instagram page on Sunday, describing it as ‘the purest form of love’.

Nengi posted clips from her pregnancy journey up until the moment of her baby’s birth.

“My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose.

“God knew I needed you my baby…I love you more than words could ever explain.

“It’s us forever,” she said.

Recall that as at the time of this report the former housemate had received over 90,000 messages, including comments from well-wishers.