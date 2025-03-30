By Ayo Onikoyi

Taiwo Kujore, better known as Spunky DJ Unknown, has built a career on passion, perseverance, and a deep love for music. From his early days hustling as a student at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) to performing on luxury yacht cruises in Dubai, his journey is a testament to dedication and the power of connections. In this interview with Potpourri, he shares his story, influences, and insights on the evolving DJ industry.

“For me, DJing started as a way to survive,” Spunky DJ Unknown reveals. “It allowed me to work during the day without interruptions, and over time, I fell in love with it.” His cousin, DJ Gabbysash, played a crucial role in his journey, introducing him to the craft and showing him that it could be a path to success. What started as a source of income soon became an art form he was determined to master.

Blending multiple genres, Spunky DJ Unknown’s style is a fusion of Afrobeats, House, Hip-Hop, and Electronic Dance Music (EDM). “I love creating immersive experiences for my audience,” he explains. Whether it’s a club set, a festival performance, or a yacht cruise, his goal is to command the crowd and elevate the energy.

He credits DJ Gabbysash and DJ Kuljay for guiding him in the industry, while DJ TLM’s online tutorials helped refine his technical skills. These influences shaped his ability to mix, transition, and curate unforgettable sets.

One of his standout performances was at the Lagos State Carnival DJ Auditioning in 2014. “That event challenged me to bring my A-game,” he recalls. Another highlight was DJing on luxury yacht cruises in Dubai, where he had to cater to a diverse international audience. These experiences reinforced his ability to read crowds and adapt on the fly.

“For me, every set is a story,” he says. His preparation involves researching his audience, organizing playlists, and practicing transitions. “But the best sets are the ones where I can adapt to the crowd in real time.” Staying flexible and reading the energy of the room is key to delivering unforgettable performances.

Like any profession in entertainment, DJing comes with its fair share of challenges. “Dealing with people’s expectations and criticisms is the hardest part,” he admits. “90% of the crowd appreciates your craft, but there’s always that 10% who criticize no matter what.” The key, he says, is to stay professional and not let negativity affect the performance.

For those looking to break into the industry, Spunky DJ Unknown offers these essential tips:

Master the basics. Learn beatmatching, transitions, and EQing before getting fancy with effects.

Stay consistent. Daily practice is crucial for growth.

Network and build relationships. Attend events, connect with DJs, and engage with music communities.

Be unique. Develop your own sound instead of just following trends.

Keep learning. Explore new genres, experiment, and challenge yourself.

The Future of DJing

Technology has transformed the DJ industry, from vinyl and CDs to digital DJing and AI-powered tools. “The future is all about live remixing, interactive performances, and immersive experiences,” he predicts. DJs will need to integrate visuals, storytelling, and AI-driven personalization to stay ahead in the game.

Spunky DJ Unknown’s journey is proof that hard work, adaptability, and passion can turn a hustle into a thriving career. Whether he’s spinning for a club crowd in Lagos or a yacht party in Dubai, one thing remains constant—his ability to create unforgettable musical experiences.