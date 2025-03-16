Five herdsmen killed, three missing at Kogi/Enugu boundary

Armed herdsman

By Dennis Agbo

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has alleged that five of its members were killed on Thursday last week, while three others remain missing.

MACBAN’s National Deputy Director General, Gidado Siddiki, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, alleging that the incident occurred in Enugu State. However, the Enugu State Police Command clarified that the attack actually took place along the Kogi-Enugu boundary.

According to Enugu State Police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident happened at Eshi River, a boundary point between the Opanda community in Uzo-Uwani LGA, Enugu State, and the Amaeke community in Igalamela-Odolu LGA, Kogi State.

“A joint security team comprising the police and military from Enugu State swiftly responded and arrested two male suspects. The command is working with its Kogi State counterpart to track down other fleeing suspects while investigations are ongoing,” Ndukwe said.

Providing more details, Siddiki stated that on Thursday, March 14, 2025, a tragic incident occurred in Apanda community, Uzo-Uwani LGA, Enugu State, where eight MACBAN members were reported missing. The lifeless bodies of five were later discovered, while the whereabouts of the remaining three remain unknown.

“Our members are law-abiding citizens engaged in the legitimate business of cattle rearing and selling in the South East. We are not here for conflict but for the progress of the region, just as the Igbo community in the North contributes to the development and prosperity of their host communities,” Siddiki said.

He urged the government to thoroughly investigate the killings, identify the perpetrators, and bring them to justice. He also called for measures to prevent further violence against MACBAN members.

MACBAN extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and missing individuals, praying that Almighty Allah grants them Aljannat-ul-Firdaus and gives their loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

Siddiki further urged MACBAN members to remain calm and abide by the law, emphasizing that as Muslims, they believe every individual has their destined time on earth.

“We must exercise patience and allow the government to complete its investigation. We have received reports that some suspects have already been apprehended, and we trust that justice will prevail,” he added.