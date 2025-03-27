Fire outbreak: Ex-Senate President Lawan donates N27m, rice to 3 LGs in Yobe

Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, (APC, Yobe) has donated N27 million and 300 bags of rice to the victims of the fire outbreaks in the three local government areas of Yobe State.

Lawan who noted that the unfortunate incidents have caused significant losses and hardship and that his thoughts and prayers are with those impacted during this difficult time, said, “It is our collective responsibility to stand together, support one another, and provide relief to those in need. As your representatives in the National Assembly,.

According to him, “This assistance is aimed at complementing efforts by the Yobe State government to provide immediate relief to the affected families and help them recover from the devastating impact of the fire outbreaks.”

On the distribution of the money and rice, Senator Lawan in a personally signed statement said that Machina LGA will receive N12 million and 150 bags of rice to be distributed in Ngabarawa, Dole, Ghana and Damai communities.

He added that Nguru LGA will receive N5 million and 50 bags of rice, to be allocated to the Askema and Mirba communities. Yusufari LGA will get N10 million and 100 bags of rice, which will be distributed to Tulo-Tulo and Isufuri.

Lawan who called on the distribution team at his foundation, SAIL Foundation, to ensure that these resources are distributed to the intended beneficiaries fairly and transparently, assured his constituents that he would continue working tirelessly to support their communities and advocate for measures to prevent such incidents.