FIFA confirms 2026 World Cup final will feature first ever half-time show

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup final will feature a Super Bowl-style half-time show.

The tournament, featuring 48 teams for the first time, will conclude at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Writing on Instagram, Infantino promised “a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world” after the first half.

British band Coldplay will collaborate with FIFA to help select performers. It remains unclear if the half-time interval will be extended.

Infantino also announced FIFA will take over Times Square for the final weekend, celebrating both the bronze final and the final match.

“These will be two incredible matches… what better way to celebrate them than in historic Times Square,” he said.

He thanked Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans for helping organise the shows and praised Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Phil Harvey for assisting in finalising the artist lineup.

The Super Bowl’s half-time show, which now attracts more viewers than the game, has previously featured stars like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

Vanguard News