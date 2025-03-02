FG turning appointment of VCs into constituency projects – SSANU

— Decries Poor Funding of Universities

— Says Nigerian Roads Are Worse Than Those in Rwanda, South Sudan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has raised concerns over the appointment of Vice Chancellors in Nigerian universities, alleging that the government has turned the process into a constituency project rather than a merit-based selection.

SSANU also lamented the poor funding of universities and inter-university centers, stating that institutions meant to be centers of learning now resemble local government headquarters.

Additionally, the association criticized the deplorable state of Nigerian roads, claiming they are worse than those in Rwanda and South Sudan.

Speaking at the 50th Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, SSANU National President, Comrade Mohamed Haruna Ibrahim, expressed frustration over the neglect of education and the deteriorating state of Nigerian universities.

“We have said it before, and we will say it again: the government is not serious about education in Nigeria, particularly university education.

“Funding is at its lowest ebb. Previously, the challenge was inadequate capital funding, but now even personnel costs are not being properly funded. How can universities function without proper funding? Universities are about teaching, research, and community service.

“Yet, today, most of our universities are beginning to look like local government headquarters. Even the appointment of Vice Chancellors has been localized to the extent that it now resembles a constituency project, where the Vice Chancellor must come from the host community. This is absurd.

“It is a major setback for international standards. The selection process should be open to both internal and external candidates. Recruitment of principal officers and other staff positions is becoming politicized, which is unacceptable.”

Ibrahim further warned that restricting admissions to students from host communities undermines the diversity and exposure necessary for quality education.

“In the past, students were admitted from different backgrounds across the country. This diversity enriched our experiences and built lasting relationships. Today, students are being admitted primarily from host communities, limiting their exposure and understanding of other cultures.

“If a student completes primary school, secondary school, and university education all within the same community, their worldview remains limited. If such a person later becomes a Minister or holds a leadership position, their perspective will be narrow. They won’t appreciate the diversity of our nation.”

He urged the government to restore universities to their proper status by improving funding, enforcing discipline, and ensuring fair recruitment practices.

SSANU commended the management of the Federal University, Otuoke, for prioritizing staff development and ensuring career growth for both teaching and non-teaching staff.

“Mr. Vice Chancellor, we congratulate you for supporting our union and, by extension, other unions. We have been informed that staff development in your institution is excellent, allowing employees to advance in their careers.

“A level playing field for workers to excel is crucial. We are also pleased that the branch chairman is a member of the university’s Governing Council, ensuring that non-teaching staff are not sidelined. This is a commendable practice, and we are seeing similar developments in other universities. SSANU is growing, and we will continue to grow, Inshallah.”*

The SSANU President also condemned the poor state of Nigerian roads, comparing them unfavorably to those in other African nations.

“Nigeria has some of the worst roads. Roads in Rwanda are better. Even those in South Sudan are in better condition than what we have here.

“Our roads are in terrible shape, and the government must wake up to its responsibility.”*