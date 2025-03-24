FG probes Koton Karfe prison break

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has ordered an immediate probe of the unfortunate break at the Koton Karfe Custodial Centre in Kogi State.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in a statement by his Media Adviser, Babatunde Alao in Monday in Abuja, described the incident as unfortunate.

He vowed to ensure that all fleeing inmates are captured by leveraging the service’s robust biometrics and already deployed technology solutions.

The Minister also ordered the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, to visit the facility in Kogi to evaluate the situation, and commence a comprehensive audit to unravel the events that led to the incident.

“We are on top of the situation. Our men are on ground in Kogi, and I have ordered a comprehensive audit of the situation,” he said.

There was a reported jailbreak at the facility on Monday, with at least, 12 inmates said to have escaped, while a custodial official was said to be missing in action.