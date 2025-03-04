FG pledges to ensure respect for human rights

Fagbemi

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), says the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that human rights are respected in the country.

Fagbemi gave the assurance when he received the Special Independent Investigative Panel report on allegations of human rights violations during counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel was established by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in response to allegations of human rights violations during the operations.

According to the AGF, the Federal Government is steadfast in its commitment to upholding human rights, the rule of law, and the principles of justice, in spite of the insurgency.

“Our armed forces have fought valiantly and professionally to restore peace and security.

“Government has continuously strengthened mechanisms to ensure that military operations are conducted with the highest regard for human rights and international humanitarian law.

“I put it on record that we are not fighting ourselves; we are not fighting the war. So respect for human rights remains steadfast,” he said.

Fagbemi noted that even in wartime, there are rules, adding that “we don’t pray to get involved in any war.”

He said that following reports by Reuters News Agency alleging rights abuses during the operations, the Nigerian government took immediate steps to investigate these serious accusations.

The minister said that government also recognised the importance of transparency, accountability, and adherence to its obligations under international law.

“The government, through the National Human Rights Commission, constituted this special independent investigative panel to thoroughly examine the clips.

“This decisive action highlights our commitment, or underscores our commitment, to due process and protection of human rights within our security framework,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Government will persevere in its efforts and commitment to consolidate peace and security in the insurgency-ravaged northeastern part of the country.

“The findings of this panel will provide significant insights to further strengthen our policies and professional frameworks.

“The government is keenly aware of the evolving challenges in integrating human rights as an important human rights principle into security operations.

“This report will undoubtedly serve as an important tool in refining existing protocols,” he said.

The AGF further said that the findings of the report would also address any identified gaps and ensure compliance with human rights standards.

He added that it would contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of the country’s armed forces as they protect the nation.

“We will immediately establish an implementation committee to review the report and develop appropriate recommendations for execution.

“The government remains steadfast in ensuring that justice prevails and any necessary immediate action will be taken within the framework of the law.

“We will continue to enhance our legal and institutional frameworks to ensure that the rights of all citizens are protected while effectively addressing security threats,” the minister added.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said the work bore a mark of accountability and reforms within institutions, adding that it was of both local and international significance.

“Locally, it shows that as an NHRI, the National Human Rights Commission is truly and fully independent and plays oversight on Nigeria’s institutions, including the Armed Forces and the Law Enforcement Agencies, as far as human rights is concerned.

“On a global scale, it is a clear indication of Nigeria’s political will to investigate cases of grave human rights violations falling under the international principles of complementarity.

“As we embark on this implementation phase, we are honoured to seek the partnership and support of the Attorney-General in the policy and legal reforms recommended by the Panel as well as ensuring accountability through prosecution of officers indicted in the killings of civilians in Abisare,” he said.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Abdu Aboki (rtd), said the panel passed through a series of difficulties before arriving at the recommendations and conclusion of the task assigned to them.

“The task we faced was both challenging and critical, given the nature of the allegations and the complex security landscape of the areas in which the investigations were conducted,” he said.

He enumerated the difficulties they faced to include the non-appearance of Reuters, who reported the allegations.

Aboki said that the panel also faced the challenge of lack of cooperation from certain international organisations, who were key to the investigation.

He named the organisations as the International Committee of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

The panel chairman expressed confidence that the report’s implementation would enhance Nigeria’s enduring pledge to protect human rights and promote a culture of accountability. (NAN)