FG approves 13 road contracts worth N679bn

President Bola Tinubu presides over FEC meeting.

— To prioritise projects based on availablity of funds

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday announced the approval of 13 contracts for the Ministry of Works, totaling about N679 billion, to facilitate road rehabilitation and new construction projects across several states.

The approvals include rescoping, variation, and fresh contracts aimed at ensuring infrastructure development aligns with available funds.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister gave detailed list of the contracts which cutting across all the geopolitical zones of the, emphasizing the need to prioritize existing projects.

He also said that most of the projects were awarded under the previous administration, adding that the government was committed to completing them.

Among the approvals are: the Aakalari-Ukuk Road in Bauchi State received a phased completion approach, with Phase One set for six months at N11.278 billion.

He disclosed that the Uturu-Isikwuato-Akara Road in Abia State will undergo a phased execution, with Phase One estimated at N5.926 billion for completion in six months.

The Minister said that a major new project involves the construction of a road from Zaria through Ukui to Kolomani, Dan Bali, Maraba, Kanya, Subawa, and Kasa in Kaduna and Katsina States valued at N198 billion, has been awarded to MotherCat Nigeria Limited for a 36-month construction period.

Another notable award he said is the rehabilitation of the Kano-Maiduguri Road, specifically a section previously terminated from Dantata Sowo. He said the contract is now reassigned to Tractor Nigeria Limited, will run for 18 months at a cost of N128.395 billion.

Engr. Umahi said that 57-kilometer Bagudu road project was approved for N2.645 billion in Kebbi state and that the ongoing works are protected from damage.

Similarly, the Oba-Nnewi-Arondizogu-Okigwe road in Imo and Anambra States will see a six-month rescoping at a cost of N8.45 billion for Phase One.

He said that a correction was made regarding the Iyin-Ilawi-Ekiti road project, initially approved for N13.736 billion, stressing that upon discovering an error in the earlier presentation, the Ministry sought FEC’s approval for the correct amount of N15.626 billion, which was granted.

Additional contracts include:

“Ilogu Road in Kwara/Osun States – N7.556 billion for Phase One (six-month duration), Wukari-Akwana Road in Taraba State – N12.615 billion (12-month duration), Bida-Lapaya-Lambda Road in Niger State – N39.493 billion for Phase One (six-month duration), Gada-Zamazuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State – N11.976 billion (six-month duration) and Kamakish Road in Oyo State – N12.35 billion (12-month duration).”

Umahi stressed that FEC directed the Ministry to prioritize inherited projects, ensuring funds are utilized effectively.

He highlighted the importance of protecting existing infrastructure, particularly roads with binder courses that could be damaged by rainfall.

He said that FEC approved an adjustment in the Outer Marina Shore Protection Project in Lagos, which initially excluded certain federal institutions.

According to him, the contract sum has now increased from N144 billion to N176 billion to cover additional shoreline protection for the Nigerian Navy and other federal infrastructure in the area.

The Minister provided an update on the Charm-Numan Road and Bridge project, which he said was severely impacted by flooding in October 2024. The revised contract was approved, ensuring the bridge’s completion.

Umahi said that the Aba-Ikot Ekpene road dualization is set to progress in phases, with the first phase awarded N30 billion to CGC Nigeria Limited.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to infrastructure development, noting that all projects are being executed within budgetary allocations to ensure timely completion.

“And let me say that the directive of Federal Executive Council is to ensure that all the inherited project, we have to stick, to rescope the project, and then to prioritize it, based on available funds. So what we had to do is to now say, Okay, this is one. “

“This fund available, and we use the fund available to protect the already completed, you know, don’t work, work, you know, improve this. Like in some cases, we have a lot of binary cost that is done.

“And if you allow it and rain is falling on it, there is going to destroy. So our focus will be this amount that is in budget we need to use it to put wearing costs to protect the pavement.”