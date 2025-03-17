Federal Polytechnics seek solar power intervention from REA

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The 36 polytechnics owned by the Federal Government have sought the intervention of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, to provide solar power to the institutions.

Speaking during a visit to REA in Abuja, the Chairman, Committee of Chairmen, Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics across Nigeria, Senator Barnabas Gemade, requested the assistance of the agency to ensure a sustainable and stable power supply.

Gemade reiterated the need to electrify the institutions, particularly those in areas yet to be connected to the national grid.

A statement by REA yesterday, said the discussions centered around the acceleration of the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative, NPSSI, a strategic programme aimed at providing clean, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to critical public sector institutions, including polytechnics.

Speaking during the meeting, the REA Managing Director, Abba Aliyu, emphasised the agency’s commitment to expanding access to sustainable energy across educational institutions.

He highlighted the agency’s ongoing efforts through the Energising Education Programme, EEP, a landmark initiative that has successfully deployed solar hybrid power plants to federal universities and teaching hospitals across the country.

The EEP, currently in its third phase, is energising approximately 20 federal universities and three affiliated teaching hospitals, delivering clean energy solutions that improve learning environments and foster innovation.

Aliyu assured the delegation of REA’s readiness to collaborate with the polytechnics in expanding renewable energy adoption.

He reaffirmed that initiatives such as NPSSI aligned with the federal government’s vision for energy security, economic empowerment and sustainability.

REA and the Committee of Chairmen Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics pledged to work closely to drive impactful solar energy interventions that will enhance education and economic growth in Nigeria.