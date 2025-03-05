FEC moves to prioritize policy discussions over contract awards

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday stated that it is taking steps to shift its focus from extensive deliberations on procurement contracts to prioritizing policy discussions during its meetings.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He explained that the government is working towards ensuring that only contract awards exceeding a certain threshold will be brought before the council for consideration.

However, Idris clarified that the process is still a work in progress, as no final decision has been made regarding the specific threshold for contracts that would require FEC approval.

“The council wants to ensure that policy matters take precedence in its discussions, rather than the current situation where procurement issues dominate deliberations,” he said.

He said the move aligns with the administration’s broader objective of strengthening governance through strategic policy formulation, while streamlining procurement processes to improve efficiency.