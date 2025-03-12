FCT police recover 19 stolen vehicles

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command said, yesterday, that its operatives have successfully recovered of 19 vehicles stolen within Abuja.

The Police said: “Between January and February 2025, these vehicles were stolen from various locations across the FCT.

“The vehicles were reported stolen and subsequently recovered in Jos, Niger, Kaduna, and within the FCT itself.

“The recovery distribution by divisions and units is as follows: Maitama Division– one vehicles recovered, Mpape Division– three vehicles recovered, Bwari Division– one vehicle recovered,

Central Police Station– two vehicles recovered and – ‘ Trademore Division– two vehicles recovered.

Others are Mabushi Division– two vehicles recovered, Anti-Car Theft Unit– one vehicle recovered, – Utako Division– two vehicles recovered, – ‘ Gwarimpa Division – one vehicles recovered; Durumi Division – two Vehicles recovered and Kubwa Division – two vehicles recovered.

“The FCT Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of residents and protecting their property.”