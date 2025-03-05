Fayemi: Natasha Akpoti never accused me of sexual misconduct

Former Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi has dismissed a media report suggesting that Senator Cyril Fasuyi (APC, Ekiti North) said during Wednesday’s Senate plenary that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused him (Fayemi) of sexual harassment.

In a statement issued by Ahmad Sajoh, Head of the Fayemi Media Office, the claim was described as inaccurate and a misrepresentation of Fasuyi’s actual remarks.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news report published by The Cable regarding an alleged statement made by Senator Cyril Fasuyi during today’s Senate plenary,” the statement read.

Sajoh clarified that a review of the plenary proceedings confirmed that Fasuyi never made such an allegation. Instead, he said the senator referenced past disputes between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Fayemi concerning the Ajaokuta Steel Company during Fayemi’s tenure as Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to reiterate that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan—or anyone else, for that matter—has never accused Dr. Fayemi of any form of sexual misconduct,” the statement added. “Dr. Fayemi has always upheld the highest standards of integrity in public service, and we strongly reject any attempt by the media to associate his name with baseless and damaging allegations.”

The former governor also distanced himself from the ongoing controversy in the Senate, emphasising that his past interactions with Akpoti-Uduaghan were strictly professional and based on policy differences rather than personal disputes.

Sajoh urged the media to verify facts before publication and avoid sensationalism that could damage reputations and erode public trust.