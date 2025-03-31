Fans confused as Wizkid deletes Instagram posts

Nigerian music star Wizkid has again deleted all posts from his Instagram account, leaving his 18 million followers in suspense.

The unexpected move, which happened on Monday, has sparked widespread speculation, with fans and industry insiders debating its significance.

This isn’t the first time Wizkid has taken such an action.

The Grammy-winning artiste previously wiped his page clean in August 2019 and July 2022, both times ahead of the release of his album More Love, Less Ego.

While the reason behind his latest social media reset remains unclear, fans are eagerly watching for any signs of a new project or major announcement.

